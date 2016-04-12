WORLD
3 MIN READ
Cristina Kirchner arrives in Buenos Aires to face fraud accusations
Thousands of supporters gathered to greet Argentina's former president Cristina Kirchner in Buenos Aires as she returns to capital to face corruption allegations
Cristina Kirchner arrives in Buenos Aires to face fraud accusations
Former Argentine President Fernandez de Kirchner. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 12, 2016

Thousands of supporters greeted Argentina's former president Cristina Kirchner as she returned to Buenos Aires on Monday to face corruption allegations.

Kirchner is due to testify Wednesday in an investigation into whether she mishandled public funds in connection with Central Bank currency-related operations during the final months of her presidency.

She arrived in Buenos Aires following four months in southern Patagonia, where she secluded herself after leaving office last December when a newly elected president took office.

Crowds gathered to welcome her at the airport and again outside her apartment in Buenos Aires. As she left the airport Kirchner waved to fans but made no comment.

The charges, ranging from embezzlement to money laundering, come amid an atmosphere of political polarisation in Argentina and accusations of bias among prosecutors and judges.

A federal prosecutor is seeking an investigation of the populist former president based on information given by a protected witness in an ongoing case, local media reported, citing court sources.

Kirchner faces questioning over the central bank's sale of peso futures well below value. Aimed at stabilising the currency, the sales led to a sharp drop in bank reserves.

Argentina's former economy minister and former central bank chairman are also named in the case.

News reports over the weekend said Kirchner could also be investigated for alleged money laundering in a separate case fanned by revelations from the "Panama Papers" leaks.

It is just one in an expanding number of cases connected to former leading officials from the centre-left governments of Kirchner, in power from 2007-2015, and her late husband, former president Nestor Kirchner, who held office from 2003 to 2007.

Kirchner may get a temporary reprieve if another federal court orders the recusal of the judge in the case, Claudio Bonadino, on grounds that Kirchner had previously tried to dismiss him.

If that happens, the court will have to appoint a new judge and reschedule the hearings.

Kirchner's supporters, meanwhile, are planning to hold a vigil Tuesday night and protests Wednesday in front of the court, under the banner "If she gets called (to testify), they will have to call us all!"

Her successor as president, Mauricio Macri, has sought to restore frayed relations with the United States and revive the economy by reversing more than a decade of protectionist economic policy.

But he has also come under fire over alleged offshore financial dealings after revelations in the "Panama Papers" leak, which prompted a federal prosecutor last week to open an investigation.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us