Four people have been killed and eight others wounded in a suicide attack near a football stadium in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden on Tuesday.

The blast appeared to target young men queuing to register to serve in the military, the witnesses said, adding that up to four people were killed, aside from the bomber.

The United Nations has declared the situation in Yemen to be a level-three humanitarian emergency, the highest on its scale, after about 80 percent of the country's population fell into dire need of humanitarian aid.

Twenty million people in the country are in need of aid, 13 million are facing food shortages and 9.4 million are having difficulties accessing drinking water.

According to the UN, at least 6,000 people have been killed in the ongoing civil war in Yemen, nearly half of them civilians and more than 27,000 people have been injured, since the war began.