Tesla withdraws 2,700 Model X SUVs for seat back problems
This photo shows Tesla CEO Elon Musk as he demonstrates how the doors work on the Tesla Model X at the launch event in Femont, California on September 29, 2015. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 12, 2016

Tesla Motors is recalling 2,700 Model X sport utility vehicles to fix a locking hinge that could allow third-row seat backs to fold forward, the automaker said Monday.

The recall affects SUVs bought before March 26.

"If a recliner were to slip during a crash, the seat back could move forward," Tesla said in an email to owners of the luxury SUV with gull-wing rear doors.

Tesla said it uncovered the problem prior to the start of deliveries of the Model X in Europe. Similar testing prior to the start of deliveries in North America did not show the problem.

Tesla said customers could still drive their Model X, but to avoid sitting in the third row until the repair is made.

"We recognize that not having the use of your third row seats for the next few weeks will be an inconvenience, but your safety is our primary concern. We assure you that we are building your new seat backs as fast as we can," Tesla said.

The recall comes 10 days after Tesla unveiled its Model 3, an electric vehicle aimed at the mass market.

Pre-orders for the Model 3 hit 325,000 last week in a strong vote of confidence for the California automaker's drive to remake the US auto market.

SOURCE:TRT World
