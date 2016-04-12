A fire broke out at a garment factory near Mumbai in India's western Maharashtra state on Tuesday.

Around 100 workers were feared trapped inside.

The fire broke out early morning on the ground floor of the factory at Bhiwandi, about 35 kilometres from Mumbai.

Nine fire trucks and six water tankers were rushed to the site to douse the flames.

Some workers took refuge on the roof of the building and rescuers were seen throwing water bottles to those trapped inside.

No casualties have been reported so far and the cause of the fire is not yet known.