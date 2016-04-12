WORLD
2 MIN READ
Italian coastguard rescues 4,000 refugees
Some 4,000 refugees have been rescued in Strait of Sicily, Italy's coastguard says
Italian coastguard rescues 4,000 refugees
Rescue operation by Italian Navy vessels off the coast of Sicily. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 12, 2016

Some 4,000 refugees have been rescued from boats in the past two days and 2,154 refugees were brought to safety in the Strait of Sicily between Italy and north Africa, on top of the 1,850 rescued in the area on Monday, according to Italy's coastguard.

A vessel from the EU border agency Frontex and a Greek cargo ship assisted the Italian navy in conducting a total of 25 rescue operations involving 16 dinghies and a rowing boat, officials said. All the passengers survived.

War-torn Libya is the main jump-off point for refugees trying to reach Europe from north Africa.

A spokesman for the Libyan navy said that country's coastguard intercepted a further six inflatable boats carrying 649 refugees off Sabratha, near Libya's border with Tunisia, on Tuesday.

According to the United Nations, 19,900 refugees have crossed the Mediterranean to Italy so far this year, compared with 153,000 landing in Greece.

As the UN refugee agency reports, some 17,500 people have reached Italy since the start of 2016.

Europe in attempting to shut down the passage from Turkey to Greece, which would result in the refugees finding an alternate route for their journey. The Mediterranean passage from Libya to Italy seems to be the most probable route.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us