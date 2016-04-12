Some 4,000 refugees have been rescued from boats in the past two days and 2,154 refugees were brought to safety in the Strait of Sicily between Italy and north Africa, on top of the 1,850 rescued in the area on Monday, according to Italy's coastguard.

A vessel from the EU border agency Frontex and a Greek cargo ship assisted the Italian navy in conducting a total of 25 rescue operations involving 16 dinghies and a rowing boat, officials said. All the passengers survived.

War-torn Libya is the main jump-off point for refugees trying to reach Europe from north Africa.

A spokesman for the Libyan navy said that country's coastguard intercepted a further six inflatable boats carrying 649 refugees off Sabratha, near Libya's border with Tunisia, on Tuesday.

According to the United Nations, 19,900 refugees have crossed the Mediterranean to Italy so far this year, compared with 153,000 landing in Greece.

Europe in attempting to shut down the passage from Turkey to Greece, which would result in the refugees finding an alternate route for their journey. The Mediterranean passage from Libya to Italy seems to be the most probable route.