Three people arrested in Brussels on Tuesday in connection with the November Paris attacks have been released without charge, Belgian prosecutors said on Wednesday.

"Within the case opened in the wake of the Paris attacks of November 13th 2015, the three persons that were arrested for questioning yesterday... have been released by the investigating judge," said Eric Van der Sypt, a spokesman for Belgium's federal prosecutors.

"They have not been charged," he added.

On Tuesday, Belgian police arrested the three people in the Brussels district of Uccle during a raid linked to the investigation into the Paris attacks, which left 130 people dead and hundreds wounded.

A separate wave of attacks in Brussels on March 22 left 32 people dead and hundreds wounded.

Investigators have uncovered extensive links between the Paris and Brussels attacks, with many of the same people involved and linked to DAESH which claimed both.