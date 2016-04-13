Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Wednesday that terror groups targeting Turkey will pay for their attacks, hours after Turkish Armed Forces shelled DAESH positions in northern Syria in retaliation to a cross-border rocket fire that hit Turkey's southern province of Kilis.

Speaking at AK Party's fifth Local Administrations Symposium, Davutoglu said all measures will be taken to ensure the safety of citizens.

"We are conducting a decisive battle to protect our citizens from this circle of fire," he said.

Rocket fired from Syria hit Kilis province earlier on Wednesday for the third day in a row, and Turkish Army fired howitzers into Syria in retaliation.

Since the beginning of the week, two people have died and 20 others have been wounded in Kilis due to rocket shellings from the Syrian side.

Last week, two Turkish civilians in Kilis were also wounded as a result of rocket fire from the DAESH-controlled territory in Syria.

In early March, DAESH launched a missile attack with eight Katyusha rockets, hitting residential areas and killing two people in Kilis.

The town is just across the border from a DAESH-controlled area of Syria.