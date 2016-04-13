WORLD
1 MIN READ
Almost 80,000 still displaced in Gaza Strip, UN warns
UN releases its findings of major survey on Gaza Strip's displaced people, says almost 80,000 Palestinians remain displaced in Gaza Strip after 2014 escalation of Israel-Palestine conflict
Almost 80,000 still displaced in Gaza Strip, UN warns
Palestinian from the Hamouda family rest in the rubble of their home in the devastated area of east Jebaliya. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 13, 2016

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the Israeli occupied Palestinian territory released the findings of an unprecedented profiling exercise of families internally displaced in the Gaza Strip as a result of escalation of the Israel-Palestine conflict in 2014.

The report was prepared interviewing 16,000 displaced families and said that almost 80,000 people remain displaced after 11,000 homes were destroyed during Israel's military operation, Operation Protective Edge.

The findings also show that 1.3 million Gazans are in need of humanitarian aid, 74% of displaced families have no access to water in their houses and 63% of displaced peoples' houses are still unrepaired.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us