The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the Israeli occupied Palestinian territory released the findings of an unprecedented profiling exercise of families internally displaced in the Gaza Strip as a result of escalation of the Israel-Palestine conflict in 2014.

The report was prepared interviewing 16,000 displaced families and said that almost 80,000 people remain displaced after 11,000 homes were destroyed during Israel's military operation, Operation Protective Edge.

The findings also show that 1.3 million Gazans are in need of humanitarian aid, 74% of displaced families have no access to water in their houses and 63% of displaced peoples' houses are still unrepaired.