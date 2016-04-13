WORLD
3 MIN READ
India imposes curfew in Kashmir following deadly protests
India imposes curfew in Kashmir to stop protests emerging after Indian Army kills three civilians and soldier allegedly sexually assaults teenage girl
India imposes curfew in Kashmir following deadly protests
Kashmiri Muslims carry the body of Bilal Ahamd, a suspected militant, during his funeral in Karimabad village in south Kashmir April 6, 2016. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
April 13, 2016

The Indian administration imposed a curfew in parts of Kashmir on Wednesday to stop anti-India demonstrations emerging after the Indian Army killed three civilians by gunfire resulting in a general strike call by local residents.

Government forces carrying automatic rifles patrolled the curfew-bound areas of Srinagar, Handwara and its neighbourhoods.

Shops and schools were closed and streets were deserted.

The protest in the northern town of Hardware erupted on Tuesday after an Indian Army soldier allegedly tried to sexually assault a teenage school girl in Handwara. The Indian Army ordered a probe into the accusation.

Human rights groups have long accused the Indian military of using rape and sexual molestation to oppress the majority Muslim population of Kashmir.

Three people were killed and dozens of others were injured during massive clashes between local residents and government forces on Tuesday.

Police stated that two died from army gunfire and another victim, a 70-year-old woman, who was among the injured also died in the hospital on Wednesday.

"She was working in her orchard four kilometres (2 miles) away from the protest site. The soldiers came and shot her. It's a plain murder," said villager Ghulam Mohammed Shah.

The woman's last rites were performed amid pro-freedom and anti-India slogans, however the two men have not been buried yet.

Shortly after the old women's burial, clashes erupted. Government forces fired tear gas to villagers who defied the curfew.

Kashmir has been split between India and Pakistan since the British colonialists left the region in 1947.

Both the Indian and Pakistani administration claim full authority over the region.

Rebel groups have been fighting for independence since 1989.

More than 68,000 people, most of them civilians, have been killed in the armed uprising and subsequent Indian crackdown.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us