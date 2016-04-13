TÜRKİYE
Turkey retaliates after DAESH shelling from Syria
Three days of rocket fire from Syria targeting Turkey's Kilis Province, no casualties reported
Turkish soldiers on a self-propelled howitzer at the border between Turkey and Syria's Kilis Elbeyli district. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 13, 2016

Rockets fired from Syria hit the Turkish town of Kilis on Wednesday, security sources said, prompting the Turkish Army to retaliate and hit targets across the border.

There were no casualties in Kilis after multiple rockets landed in an empty field, said Kilis Mayor Hasan Kara. Security sources added that the Turkish military fired howitzers into Syria in response.

Wednesday's shelling marks the third straight day that Kilis has been hit by rocket fire.

Since the beginning of the week, two people have died and around 20 others have been wounded in Kilis Province due to rocket shellings from the Syrian side.

The town is just across the border from a DAESH-controlled area of Syria.

SOURCE:TRT World
