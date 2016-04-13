Rodents should no longer be a problem inside the King Charles Street building as Britain's Foreign and Commonwealth Office on Tuesday hired Palmerston the cat "Chief Mouser."

"Palmerston is HM Diplomatic Service's newest arrival and in the role of FCO Chief Mouser will assist our pest controllers in keeping down the number of mice in our King Charles Street building," the Foreign Office spokesman said in a statement, according to British media.

The two year old feline was recruited from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home and is said to cause no financial burden on the public.

"Palmerston's domestic posting will have zero cost to the public purse as a staff kitty will be used to pay for him and all aspects of his welfare," added the spokesman.

Palmerston will live be living yards away from other furry friends including Larry the tabby, a fierce mouser who was recruited by 10 Downing Street in 2011.

Larry also gained publicity on social media with about 47,972 followers on its unofficial Twitter account.