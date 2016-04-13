WORLD
2 MIN READ
Magnitude 6.9 quake hits northwest Myanmar
Magnitude 6.9 earthquake hits Myanmar, neighbouring countries also feel tremors
Magnitude 6.9 quake hits northwest Myanmar
Magnitude 6.9 quake hits northwestern Myanmar / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 13, 2016

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 struck northwestern Myanmar on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, sending strong tremors through Myanmar, eastern India, Bangladesh and parts of Nepal.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or loss of life as a result of the tremor, located around 74km southeast of Mawlaik at an estimated depth of 134 km.

"We haven't heard any reports of casualties or damage," said an official from Myanmar's meteorological department based in the capital Naypyitaw.

"So far as I know the epicentre wasn't in a densely populated area."

Witnesses in Bagan, central Myanmar, said some tourists left their hotel rooms and stood outside when they felt the tremor. They saw no sign of damage to buildings, however.

Electricity was cut off in parts of northeastern India as thermal power stations were shut down as a precautionary measure.

"I felt the tremor three times. I saw people rushing out," said Rupak De Chowdhuri, a Reuters photographer in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata.

Tremors were also felt in Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh, as well as in eastern Nepal.

"We felt the quake. But it was not so strong to make us flee our homes," said Dinesh Rai, a resident of Nepal's eastern state of Jhapa.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us