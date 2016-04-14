WORLD
2 MIN READ
Nigeria vows to crackdown on pipeline attacks in Delta
Nigerian President Buhari vows to end groups carrying out attacks on oil pipelines in Delta region
Nigeria vows to crackdown on pipeline attacks in Delta
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari reviews an honour guard during a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, April 12, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 14, 2016

Nigeria will crack down on groups responsible for recent pipeline attacks in the oil-producing Delta region, President Muhammadu Buhari said on Wednesday.

Attacks on pipelines in the southern swampland have increased since authorities issued an arrest warrant for a former militant leader on corruption charges in January.

"We will deal with them the way we dealt with Boko Haram," Buhari said during a visit to China, referring to the militant group based in the northeast.

"I hope this message will reach the vandals and saboteurs who are blowing up pipelines and installations," he added.

Last month a gunmen blew up an oil pipeline belonging to Italian company ENI. Three workers were killed in attacks in Delta region, where much of the country's oil production is produced.

The residents of the Delta region demand a greater share of oil revenues, in the biggest economy of Africa.

Despite the presence of huge petrolium reserves, 70 percent of Nigerians live on less than US$1.25 a day.

In 2015, the country ranked 152th out of 177 countries on the scale of the Human Development Index (HDI).

In another attack in February, a Shell pipeline was targeted a sophisticated underwater attack. Militants also shut down the 250,000 barrel-a-day Forcados export terminal.

The Nigerian president has extended a multi-million dollar amnesty signed with militants in 2009, but he has upset them by ending generous pipeline protection contracts.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us