Ukraine parliament approved Volodymyr Groysman as the new prime minister on Thursday as the replacement of Arseniy Yatsenyuk who resigned over the weekend, signifying the formation of a new government.

"I will show you what leading a country really means," Groysman said

Groysman got 257 votes, over the minimum 226 needed.

According to the deputies, the parliament has already chosen most of the ministries' leaders to take over.

Yatsenyuk resigned after failing to cope with the economic crisis. The former PM had to restructure measures demanded by the IMF under a $17.5-billion (15.4-billion-euro) rescue deal.

The deal could not be implemented before the formation of a new government.

In February, Yatsenyuk's cabinet survived a no-confidence vote. However, two parties left the governing coalition protesting the failure to depose him. The withdrawal deprived the coalition of its majority in the Ukrainian parliament.

President Petro Poroshenko has sought to avoid new elections, fearing that would destabilise the situation even further in the country.

Over 6,200 people have been killed in the fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists, which started in April 2014 after the separatists gained control of large parts of two regions.

The fighting broke out one month after Russia annexed Crimea, Ukraine's southern peninsula.