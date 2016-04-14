Political tension has been rising as Abadi struggles to deliver a government overhaul he announced in February under pressure from the clergy of Iraq's Shiite majority.

Iraq, a major OPEC exporter which sits on one of the world's largest oil reserves, ranks 161 out of 168 on Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index.

Jabouri said another meeting will be held on Saturday, without indicating if a vote will be held then.

Political tension has been rising as Abadi struggles to deliver a government overhaul he announced in February under pressure from the clergy of Iraq's Shiite majority.

Iraq, a major OPEC exporter which sits on one of the world's largest oil reserves, ranks 161 out of 168 on Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index.

Jabouri said another meeting will be held on Saturday, without indicating if a vote will be held then.

Political tension has been rising as Abadi struggles to deliver a government overhaul he announced in February under pressure from the clergy of Iraq's Shiite majority.

Iraq, a major OPEC exporter which sits on one of the world's largest oil reserves, ranks 161 out of 168 on Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index.

Jabouri said another meeting will be held on Saturday, without indicating if a vote will be held then.