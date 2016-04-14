WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iraqi parliament cancels voting session on new cabinet
Iraqi parliament cancels voting session on new cabinet due to lack of quorum and premier al Abadi's non presence
Iraqi parliament cancels voting session on new cabinet
Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Salim al Jabouri speaks during a news conference at the parliament building, in Baghdad, Iraq April 14, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 14, 2016

Political tension has been rising as Abadi struggles to deliver a government overhaul he announced in February under pressure from the clergy of Iraq's Shiite majority.

Iraq, a major OPEC exporter which sits on one of the world's largest oil reserves, ranks 161 out of 168 on Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index.

Jabouri said another meeting will be held on Saturday, without indicating if a vote will be held then.

Political tension has been rising as Abadi struggles to deliver a government overhaul he announced in February under pressure from the clergy of Iraq's Shiite majority.

Iraq, a major OPEC exporter which sits on one of the world's largest oil reserves, ranks 161 out of 168 on Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index.

Jabouri said another meeting will be held on Saturday, without indicating if a vote will be held then.

Political tension has been rising as Abadi struggles to deliver a government overhaul he announced in February under pressure from the clergy of Iraq's Shiite majority.

Iraq, a major OPEC exporter which sits on one of the world's largest oil reserves, ranks 161 out of 168 on Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index.

Jabouri said another meeting will be held on Saturday, without indicating if a vote will be held then.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us