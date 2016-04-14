WORLD
3 MIN READ
Poland claims EU refugee quota plan is 'dead'
Poland claims European Union's plan to distribute 120,000 refugees across EU member countries is not feasible
Poland claims EU refugee quota plan is 'dead'
A child refugee looks at a police barricade as people push to open the Greek-Macedonian border at their makeshift camp in the northern border village of Idomeni, Greece, on April 7, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 14, 2016

Poland cannot take in the 7,000 refugees it agreed to accept and thinks the plan to distribute 120,000 refugees across EU member countries is "dead", its deputy foreign minister was quoted as saying on Thursday.

Konrad Szymanski told the newspaper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna that several of 28 European Union's member countries would apply the quota system at a Brussels summit in late September over vehement objections from ex-communist east European states.

EU leaders agreed on a humanitarian deal last September to distribute 120,000 refugees among member states, while the first group of refugees to be sent to Poland were due to arrive late March or early April.

Poland's previous government reluctantly approved of Poland's assigned quota and the new conservative government which won a general election in late October, in which it initially agreed to respect it despite its criticism of the plan.

"I don't see a possibility to implement this decision and I can't see it happen also in most EU countries. This decision is dead," Szymanski said in the interview.

"It was not being implemented from the very beginning and nothing points to the fact that the majority of EU countries would implement it."

The flow of refugees and migrants from the Middle East and Africa to Europe, which rose to over a million last year, has slowed since the closing of borders along the Balkan route, but officials expect it to surge again with warmer weather.

After DAESH militants killed 130 people in Paris last November, Szymanski said Warsaw could not take in its quota of refugees without security guarantees.

Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski said in January that Warsaw would respect the quota deal even though it regarded it as legally flawed.

Poland's refugee quota is small compared to larger EU countries but its new government is one of the loudest opponents of the plan.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the conservative eurosceptic Law and Justice (PiS) party that heads the new government, said last year that refugees could bring diseases and parasites into Poland.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us