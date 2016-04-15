Thirty thousand Syrian refugees sought refuge near the Turkish border on Friday after the DAESH terrorist group attacked three other camps in the northern province of Aleppo, Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) officials said.

IHH staff working at the Turkish-Syrian border reported that DAESH targeted three refugee camps in Azaz causing 30,000 people to flee to Sejo camp and another facility near the Bab al-Salama border crossing, known as Oncupinar, in the Turkish province of Kilis.

DAESH retaliated against the Syrian opposition's advance on the Azaz-Jarabulus line by carrying out attacks on three refugee camps on Thursday, leaving at least one woman and a child dead, as well as many others injured.

According to sources, the terrorist group set tents on fire and took hostages.

Opposition groups supported by US-led international coalition air forces have been in intense fighting with DAESH for a week.

On April 7, the Syrian opposition took over most of a town near the Turkish border that had been a major stronghold of DAESH terrorist organisation, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The Observatory said that the opposition group had seized at least 16 villages in an area held by DAESH for nearly two years.