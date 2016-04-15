Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi said on Thursday that a political crisis related to engulfing anti-graft reforms in Iraq could hinder the war against DAESH terror organisation.

On Tuesday, parliament postponed voting for electing new Cabinet ministers recommended by al Abadi in an effort to push through reforms.

A deepening crisis has appeared among several members of parliament who had been carrying out a sit-in protest for three consecutive days against the prime minister's new cabinet proposal.

"The conflict has crippled parliament ... and could obstruct the work of the government, impacting the heroic operations to free our cities and villages [from DAESH]," Abadi said in a statement late on Thursday.

The plan to change the cabinet was first introduced more than six weeks ago by Abadi, as he said he wanted to replace current ministers with independent technocrats.

His announcement divided politicians as Sunni politicians demanded a complete cabinet reshuffle, while Shiite lawmakers could not agree on their stances, as some from the Shiite Dawa party opposed the plan and Kurdish politicians insisted that 20 percent of ministers in the new cabinet must be Kurdish.

Iraqi's current system shares out positions according to ethnic and sectarian lines. These patronage systems are accused of creating corruption in the country.

Iraq has one of the world's largest oil reserves and is a major OPEC exporter. But it takes place 161th out of 168 countries on Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index.

Corruption became a top issue in the country following global oil prices falling, two years ago, limiting the state budget.