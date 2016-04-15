WORLD
Biden talks with new Ukrainian PM about reforms on phone
US vice president and new Ukrainian prime minister talk on phone about new reforms implementation
Newly appointed Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman (R) gestures as he speaks to an MP during a parliamentary session in Kiev on April 14, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 15, 2016

US Vice President Joe Biden and new Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman had a phone call on Thursday where Biden stressed out the importance of implementing new economic reforms and the Minsk ceasefire agreement with Russia.

"The vice president stressed that, in order to maintain international support for Ukraine, the new team should move forward quickly on Ukraine's reform program, including fulfilling its IMF commitments, as well as on Minsk implementation and the confirmation of a new, reformist prosecutor general," the White House said in a statement.

US has been one of the strongest supporters of Ukrainian government after Russia's unilateral annexation of Crimea in 2014. White House also supports Ukrainian government against the pro-Russian rebels in the east.

"The vice president reiterated unwavering US commitment to the prosperity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine," the White House statement said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
