Belgian minister resigns for disregarding airport security report
Belgian Transport Minister Jacqueline Galant quits amid allegations that she was aware of EU report criticising airport security in Brussels
Minister of Mobility Jacqueline Galant attends a plenary session of the chamber at the federal parliament in Brussels on April 14, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 15, 2016

Belgian Transport Minister Jacqueline Galant resigned on Friday following accusations that she was aware of an EU report criticising the Brussels Airport's security before the deadly attacks took place.

"Transport Minister Jacqueline Galant has offered her resignation to the king, which was accepted," Prime Minister Charles Michel said after a cabinet meeting, according to a statement from the royal palace.

Michel had earlier said the minister's office was not aware of the EU report sent a year ago.

Belgian public broadcaster RTBF reported that Galant's office indeed knew about the report.

The EU report which was made public by two Belgian opposition parties, wrote about shortcomings on the airport's security and the way safety checks are conducted.

On 22 March, two scuicide bombers detonated suitcase bombs in the departure lounge of Brussels Airport and at a metro station in Maalbeek, killing 32 people.

SOURCE:TRT World
