UN Security Council denounces N Korea's missile test
United Nations Security Council says North Korea's ballistic missile testing was ‘clear violation' and warns of further punitive measures if breaches continue to take place
A rocket is launched during a demonstration of a new large-caliber multiple rocket launching system attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (not pictured) at an unknown location, on March 22, 2016. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
April 16, 2016

The United Nations Security Council on Friday condemned North Korea's failed ballistic missile launch, warning that it was a "clear violation" of UN resolutions and the council could take further punitive measures against Pyongyang.

Experts believe North Korea attempted to launch an intermediate-range ballistic missile on Friday in defiance of UN sanctions.

"The members of the Security Council strongly condemned the firing of a ballistic missile by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on April 15," the council said in a statement, using North Korea's official name.

"Although the DPRK's ballistic missile launch was a failure, this attempt constituted a clear violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions," it said.

The launch, on North Korea's so-called Day of the Sun which marks the birthday of the country's founder Kim Il-sung, followed its fourth nuclear test in January and a long-range rocket launch in February, which led to new UN sanctions.

The council said it "would continue to closely monitor the situation and take further significant measures in line with (its) previously expressed determination."

Last month, the council imposed its toughest sanctions to date on North Korea after Pyongyang carried out its fourth nuclear test and fired a rocket that was widely seen as a disguised ballistic missile test.

Since the adoption of the new sweeping sanctions, North Korea has carried out at least two sets of ballistic missile launches that the council has condemned.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
