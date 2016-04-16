TÜRKİYE
Turkish PM, Iranian president discuss fight against terrorism
Turkish prime minister and Iranian counterpart discuss fight against terror groups during bilateral meeting held in Ankara
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani meets Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu at JW Marriott Hotel in Ankara, Turkey on April 15, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 16, 2016

Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu has reiterated Turkey's determination to fight terror during a closed-door meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Ankara on Friday.

According to prime ministry sources, Davutoglu reiterated Turkey's resolve over fighting against the PKK, PYD, DAESH and PJAK -- the PKK cover name in Iran, while Rouhani said DAESH, the PKK and its extensions were the common enemy of Turkey and Iran.

Turkey says that it is determined to defeat all terrorists groups especially PKK, which unilaterally ended a two-and-a-half-year-long ceasefire with the Turkish government in July, threatening the country with further attacks.

Since then, the Turkish Army has killed at least 5,359 PKK terrorists in its anti-terror operations across the country.

The two leaders also talked over the regional issues especially about the situation in Syria that has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad's regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests.

Since then, more than 250,000 people have been killed and more than 10 million were displaced, according to the UN.

SOURCE:TRT World
