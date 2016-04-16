Bahrain's Interior Ministry announced on Saturday that attackers threw Molotov cocktails at a police patrol in north part of the capital Manama, killing one officer and critically injuring two others.

The ministry announced the incident on its official Twitter account stating that the attack took place in the neighbourhood of Karbabad outside of the capital, and described the attackers as "terrorists."

Bahrain, which hosts the US Fifth Fleet, has reported a growing number of attacks using home-made explosives in the last two years and has accused Iran and its allies in Lebanese militant group Hezbollah of sponsoring the plots.

Bahrain has faced unrest since mass protests in 2011 led by majority Shiite Muslims demanding more rights and reforms from the government.

Security forces put down the protests by force and launched a crackdown on dissent, arresting opposition leaders for incitement and revoking the citizenship of more than 300 people.

The country's police chief said in February that the country was slowly returning to stability five years later, but still faced security threats from Iran-backed elements and terrorists linked to DAESH.