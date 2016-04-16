WORLD
2 MIN READ
Molotov cocktail attack leaves 1 officer dead in Bahrain
Police officer killed, two seriously injured by attackers throwing Molotov cocktails in Bahrain
Molotov cocktail attack leaves 1 officer dead in Bahrain
Illustrative photo of masked Bahraini anti-government protesters carrying Molotov cocktails ahead of a march in Manama in 2012. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 16, 2016

Bahrain's Interior Ministry announced on Saturday that attackers threw Molotov cocktails at a police patrol in north part of the capital Manama, killing one officer and critically injuring two others.

The ministry announced the incident on its official Twitter account stating that the attack took place in the neighbourhood of Karbabad outside of the capital, and described the attackers as "terrorists."

Bahrain, which hosts the US Fifth Fleet, has reported a growing number of attacks using home-made explosives in the last two years and has accused Iran and its allies in Lebanese militant group Hezbollah of sponsoring the plots.

Bahrain has faced unrest since mass protests in 2011 led by majority Shiite Muslims demanding more rights and reforms from the government.

Security forces put down the protests by force and launched a crackdown on dissent, arresting opposition leaders for incitement and revoking the citizenship of more than 300 people.

The country's police chief said in February that the country was slowly returning to stability five years later, but still faced security threats from Iran-backed elements and terrorists linked to DAESH.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us