Car bomb explosion kills three in DR Congo
Somali soldiers and explosion experts assess the wreckage of a car destroyed in a bomb explosion at a local government headquarters that killed five people in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, April 11, 2016.
By Staff Reporter
April 16, 2016

Three people were killed in Bukavu in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo after a bomb exploded in their car late Friday, according to officials.

The bomb exploded on the main road that runs through Bukavu, around 7 PM local time.

Mayor of Ibanda, Evariste Manegabe said that the victims of the explosion, who were in the vehicle, were two women and a man.

Manegabe said that such incidents are rare in Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu province, and added "An investigation will be launched."

"I heard an explosion before the jeep came to an abrupt stop, the windows blown out," a witness said, adding that he saw the three people inside the car covered in blood.

"Either the vehicle was booby-trapped, or the explosive device was in the vehicle, or it was carried by one of the passengers," the police official said and added that the three dead had not yet been identified.

The Democratic Republic of Congo has faced two wars between 1996-2003, involving many countries and groups. The wars are considered to be the deadliest wars since World War II, in which over 6 million people died during conflict including deaths from disease and starvation.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
