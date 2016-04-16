TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Former army chief says only Erdogan could deal with Gulenists
Former Turkish Army chief says none other than Turkish president could deal with Gulenists who have infiltrated institutions to gain control of apparatus by carrying out illegal wiretaps, forging official documents
Former army chief says only Erdogan could deal with Gulenists
Former Turkish Army chief Ilker Basbug speaks at a conference in Turkeys eastern Erzurum Province, April 14, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 16, 2016

Former Turkish Army chief of staff Ilker Basbug said none other than Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could deal with the ‘parallel state' also known as Gulenist Terror Organisation (FETO), which has infiltrated institutions to gain control of apparatus by carrying out illegal wiretaps and forging official documents.

Speaking at a conference in Turkey's eastern Erzurum province on Thursday, Basbug said that Turkey has been faced with enormous dangers in the last two years as it is found out that the Ergenekon and Balyoz appeal trials were fabricated by Gulenists.

These trials, starting in July 2008, are a series of high-profile trials in which numerous military officers, journalists, and political figures from opposition parties were tried and accused of planning a military coup against the Turkish government.

There were 275 defendants in the Ergenekon trials and Ilker Basbug was also among them.

Before Turkey's chief prosecutor demanded the dismissal of the Ergenekon case, Basbug and 63 other army officials were sentenced to life imprisonment.

The Gulenists are followers of Fethullah Gulen, a former imam from Turkey who lives in self-imposed exile in the United States. Turkey's National Security Council considers the Gulenists a major threat as they are trying to set-up a so-called parallel state by exerting their influence among senior bureaucrats and the judiciary.

An investigation was launched after the group tried to overthrow Turkey's elected government in a so-called judicial coup in 2014.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us