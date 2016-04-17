WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gunmen kill at least four people in Burundi
Unidentified gunmen kill at least four people in Burundi's capital city Bujumbura as violence continues to escalate in small African country
Gunmen kill at least four people in Burundi
Residents look on as police and soldiers guard a voting station in Burundi's capital Bujumbura during the country's presidential elections, July 21, 2015. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 17, 2016

Unidentified gunmen killed four people late on Saturday in two villages southeast of Burundi's capital Bujumbura.

The gunmen attacked two villages in Mugamba District, 60 kilometres southeast of Bujumbura, and killed four people, Etienne Nijimbere, a local government official said.

Nijimbere added that all four victims were members of President Pierre Nkurunziza's CNDD-FDD party.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attacks.

Three armed groups, including one led by officers that attempted a coup in May 2015, have launched attacks against Nkurunziza administration, Burundi's government officials say.

Burundi accuses neighbouring Rwanda of supporting the anti-Nkurunziza armed groups.

However, the international community raised concerns that the violence could spread to whole Great Lakes Region, recalling the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.

The killings are the latest incident in a cycle of violence in land-locked Burundi which has spiralled in since April 2015 when Nkurunziza decided run for a third term, despite a constitutional two-term limit.

More than 400 people have been killed in tit-for-tat attacks between rival armed groups, according to the United Nations and human rights groups.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us