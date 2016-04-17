TÜRKİYE
Eight PKK terrorists killed in Diyarbakir
Diyarbakir governorate announces deaths of eight PKK terrorits, responsible for separate attacks on security targets in Turkey's southeastern city
By Staff Reporter
April 17, 2016

Turkish security forces "neutralised" eight PKK terrorists who carried out separate attacks on a number of police targets over the past few days, Diyarbakir governorate said on Saturday.

A police station, a gendarmerie command post and a police shuttle in southeastern Turkey were all attacked separately.

PKK terrorists assaulted a gendarmerie command post in the Hani District on April 11 with a car bomb.

Separately, the PKK struck Diyarbakir's Cinar Police Department on April 14 with rocket launchers; terrorists also attacked a police shuttle bus on March 31 in the centre of Diyarbakir.

According to Saturday's statement, eight PKK terrorists were killed and at least 12 others were taken alive, while nine firearms and five hand-made grenades were seized.

The PKK – also seen as a terrorist organisation by the US and the EU – resumed its 30-year armed campaign against the Turkish state last July.

Since then, over 350 security forces have died and thousands of PKK terrorists have been killed in operations across Turkey and northern Iraq.

