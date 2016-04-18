TÜRKİYE
Rockets fired from Syria kill 4 in Turkey's Kilis Province
Five rockets fired from DAESH-controlled area in Syria hit Turkey's southeastern Kilis Province killing, four Syrian nationals and injuring nine people
Turkish police officers inspect the area after rocket projectiles hit the roof of a house in Kilis, Turkey on April 18, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 18, 2016

Four Syrian nationals including three children died and nine people were wounded on Monday after five rockets fired from the DAESH-controlled Bab region in northern Syria hit Turkey's southeastern province of Kilis.

According to a statement released by the Kilis Governorate, Turkish Artillery units retaliated by shelling DAESH positions within the army's rules of engagement and security measures have been increased to the highest level along the border between Turkey and Syria.

Two people died in Kilis on April 11 in another rocket attack from the DAESH-held area in Syria and at least eight civilians were wounded following a cross-border rocket fire from Syria on April 12.

More than 100 civilians have reportedly been killed in DAESH terror attacks in Turkey since July 2015.

In addition to the rocket attack in Kilis, artillery shells fired from Syria landed in a field in Yayladagi District in Turkey's Hatay Province on Monday, but no casualties were reported.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
