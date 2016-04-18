WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thousands in Brussels march 'against hate and fear'
Thousands of people march 'against hate and fear' in Brussels in wake of terrorist attack in Belgium capital, which killed 32 people
Thousands in Brussels march 'against hate and fear'
People take part in a rally called &quot;The march against the fear, Tous Ensemble, Samen Een, All Together&quot; in memory of the victims of bomb attacks in Brussels metro and Brussels international airport of Zaventem in Brussels, Belgium, April 17, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 18, 2016

Thousands of people from all-faiths gathered for a "march against hate and fear" in Belgian's capital, Brussels on Sunday to commemorate victims of several attacks in the city.

Meeting in the town's northern station before marching across the city centre to the Bourse, 6,500 people took part in the rally, which was initially postponed from March 27, due to security concerns. No incidents were reported.

Almost a month ago, two coordinated attacks in Brussels' main airport and a metro station were claimed by DAESH terrorist organisation, killing 32 and injuring more than 300 people.

Shouting slogans, such as, "DAESH go away," "Brussels is not yours" and "All against terror and hatred," marchers called for unity and peace to stay strong against terrorism.

One of the organisers for the march, Wouter Hillaert, said that the event was aimed at promoting peace and respect for different beliefs, not aimed to ignite hate in each other.

"We want a Belgium of unity. I think that's the only good answer we can have on the terror. It's not against each other, but together we will fight terrorism." he said.

Following the march, organisers, bombing victims and their relatives met with Belgian Prime Minister, Charles Michel, at his official residence.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us