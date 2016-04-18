WORLD
1 MIN READ
Bus explosion injures at least 15 in Jerusalem
Israeli medical sources say at least 15 people injured in bus explosion in Jerusalem
Bus explosion injures at least 15 in Jerusalem
Firemen extinguish a burning bus following an explosion in Jerusalem on April 18, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 18, 2016

An explosion aboard a bus in Jerusalem injured at least 15 people on Monday, Israeli medical sources said.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately known.

Television images showed smoke billowing from two burned-out buses, one of which apparently set fire to the other, on Derech Hebron, an area in southwest Jerusalem close to the boundary with the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

It was not immediately clear if the casualties included fatalities. Israel's Magen David Adom ambulances service said it had taken 10 wounded people to hospitals and that others remained at the site of the blast.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us