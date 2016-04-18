An explosion aboard a bus in Jerusalem injured at least 15 people on Monday, Israeli medical sources said.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately known.

Television images showed smoke billowing from two burned-out buses, one of which apparently set fire to the other, on Derech Hebron, an area in southwest Jerusalem close to the boundary with the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

It was not immediately clear if the casualties included fatalities. Israel's Magen David Adom ambulances service said it had taken 10 wounded people to hospitals and that others remained at the site of the blast.