WORLD
3 MIN READ
Cuba's Rodriguez condemns Obama's visit
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez calls Obama's visit 'an attack' on country's history
Cuba's Rodriguez condemns Obama's visit
US President Barack Obama waves while standing in front of Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez (R) after he arrived at Havana's international airport for a three day trip, in Havana March 20, 2016 / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 18, 2016

US President Barack Obama's visit to Communist-led Cuba was an "attack" on its history and culture aimed at misleading a new business class, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Monday, the latest sign of blow-back after the ground-breaking trip last month.

"In this visit, there was a deep attack on our ideas, our history, our culture and our symbols," Rodriguez said at the Communist Party congress.

Cuban leaders have hardened language against the United States since Obama became the first US president to visit the island in 88 years, with Fidel Castro accusing him of sweet-talking the people.

President Raul Castro referred to the United States as "the enemy" in the opening speech of the party congress over the weekend and told Cubans to be alert to US attempts to weaken the revolution.

The congress, held every five years, must make decisions about the future of Cuba's elderly leadership and the progress of market-style economic reforms adopted in 2011 that allowed more small businesses.

The measures have been only partially implemented, amid resistance from hard-liners who distrust market economics and fear detente with the United States at a time when Cubans are increasingly vocal about their needs.

"The harsh rhetorical push-back by the ideological wing of the Communist Party suggests their heightened sense of vulnerability," said Richard Feinberg, a former national security adviser to US President Bill Clinton.

Rodriguez accused Obama of coming to "dazzle" the private sector, highlighting concern US promises to empower Cuban entrepreneurs were aimed at building opposition to the single-party system in office since 1959.

"Socialism and the Cuban revolution are the guarantees that there can be a non-state sector that is not that of big North American companies," he told state television.

Cuba has struck deals with US companies such as hotel chain Starwood and is in talks with others including Google-parent Alphabet. On May 1, Carnival is to become the first US cruise company to sail to Cuba, but the trip is in doubt over a ban on Cuban-Americans sailing.

Cuba believes "the interest in the country of 11.3 million and its tourism potential will overshadow any political decisions," said John Kavulich, head of the US-Cuba Trade and Economic Council, a New York-based non-profit organisation.

The United States and Cuba re-established diplomatic relations after Castro and Obama announced in December 2014 the two countries were seeking to normalise ties.

Despite the rhetoric, US musicians Smokey Robinson, Usher and Dave Matthews were in Havana on Monday as part of a delegations representing Obama's arts and humanities committee. A group of US architects also visited on Monday.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us