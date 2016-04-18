WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pistorious to face sentencing for murder on June 13
South African court sets June 13 for sentencing Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorious for murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp
Pistorious to face sentencing for murder on June 13
South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius (C) leaves the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria after a brief appearance, April 18, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 18, 2016

South African court said on Monday that Paralympic and Olympic athlete, Oscar Pistorius will face sentencing on June 13 for murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp three years ago on Valentine's Day.

"The matter is postponed to the 13th of June 2016, and it will be heard until the 17th of June 2016," said High Court Judge Aubrey Ledwaba.

The Supreme Court in December upgraded the 29-year-old Paralympian's sentence on appeal to murder from "culpable homicide" - South Africa's equivalent of manslaughter, for which he had received a five-year sentence.

In March, the Constitutional Court, the country's top court, rejected Pistorius' right to appeal against his conviction for the murder.

The former athlete had earlier told in his trial that he shot Steenkamp through a locked bathroom door at his Pretoria home, believing she was an intruder.

Pistorius was born without the fibulas in both of his legs, and had surgery to amputate both below the knee while still a baby.

He went on to become one of South Africa's best-known sports stars, and was the first amputee sprinter to compete against able-bodied athletes, at the 2012 London Olympics.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us