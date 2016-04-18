South African court said on Monday that Paralympic and Olympic athlete, Oscar Pistorius will face sentencing on June 13 for murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp three years ago on Valentine's Day.

"The matter is postponed to the 13th of June 2016, and it will be heard until the 17th of June 2016," said High Court Judge Aubrey Ledwaba.

The Supreme Court in December upgraded the 29-year-old Paralympian's sentence on appeal to murder from "culpable homicide" - South Africa's equivalent of manslaughter, for which he had received a five-year sentence.

In March, the Constitutional Court, the country's top court, rejected Pistorius' right to appeal against his conviction for the murder.

The former athlete had earlier told in his trial that he shot Steenkamp through a locked bathroom door at his Pretoria home, believing she was an intruder.

Pistorius was born without the fibulas in both of his legs, and had surgery to amputate both below the knee while still a baby.

He went on to become one of South Africa's best-known sports stars, and was the first amputee sprinter to compete against able-bodied athletes, at the 2012 London Olympics.