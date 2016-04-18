CULTURE
4 MIN READ
Johnny Depp's wife pleads guilt in dog case in Australia
Johnny Depp's wife, Amber Heard, tried for illicitly bringing two dogs into Australia without informing immigration
Johnny Depp's wife pleads guilt in dog case in Australia
US actor Johnny Depp (R) and his wife Amber Heard arrive at a court in Gold Coast, on April 18, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 18, 2016

Johnny Depp's wife Amber Heard pleaded guilty on Monday to falsifying immigration documents in a case dubbed the "war on terrier" after she brought her two pet dogs on their private jet into Australia last year.

The case made global headlines last May after Australia's Agriculture Minister Barnaby Joyce threatened to have the pets, Pistol and Boo, put down unless they "buggered off back to the United States".

Two charges of illegally importing the Yorkshire terriers were dropped on Monday in the Gold Coast court.

But Heard admitted a third charge of providing a false document -- her arrival card, which reportedly failed to declare the dogs.

A black limousine dropped the actress-model and Hollywood star Depp, sporting a tie, at Southport Magistrates' Court in Queensland state.

The couple were both in dark jackets and minders escorted them through a media scrum, an AFP photographer said, as supporters shouted "Go Johnny" and "We love you".

Heard gave the court a video clip expressing her "remorse" over the case, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported, and offered a "public apology".

Heard blamed Depp's staff for the mix-up saying they were supposed to take care of all the paperwork.

Her lawyer Jeremy Kirk said: "It was a terrible, terrible mistake. There was no attempt to deceive."

She was due to be sentenced later in the day, after a second adjournment was called.

Twelve witnesses were listed to give evidence but it was unclear if Depp would be called on.

The dogs' presence in Australia only came to light when they were taken to a grooming salon long after they arrived.

The animals -- flown by private jet to Queensland, where Depp was filming "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" -- were quickly whisked out of the country as the story hit the headlines and spurred the threat from Joyce.

Depp made fun of the incident and later deadpanned, "I killed my dogs".

"And ate them under direct orders from some kind of sweaty, big-gutted man from Australia," he said in September.

But Heard had vowed never to return to Australia before the couple flew in to the Gold Coast early Sunday.

She had reportedly offered to plead guilty to falsifying her arrival card last October if the two other charges were dropped.

But the Department of Agriculture had refused before finally agreeing in court on Monday.

Under strict bio-security laws designed to keep disease at bay, dogs entering Australia from the United States must be declared and spend 10 days in quarantine.

Penalties for contravening the Quarantine Act range from heavy fines to a maximum of 10 years in prison.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us