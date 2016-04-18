Turkish Armed Forces have killed 18 PKK terrorists, including two senior figures, in southeastern Mardin Province's Nusaybin District on Sunday as they attempted to cross into the Syrian city of Qamishli, said the governor of Mardin.

According to the governor, the terrorists were killed as they opened fire to the officers, refusing to surrender.

During the operation, Turkish security forces also seized 18 long barreled weapons, several rocket launchers and a number of ammunition.

Turkey started its anti-terror operations across the country last July, after PKK resumed its 30-year armed campaign against the Turkish state, ending a two-and-a-half-year-long ceasefire.

According to the governor, Turkish security forces have killed at least 263 PKK terrorists, removing 167 barricades and defusing 522 improvised explosives since March 14.

Since the beginning of the campaign, more than 5,359 PKK terrorists have been killed across the country.