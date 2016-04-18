WORLD
Flash floods kill at least 38 people in Afghanistan
An Afghan resident affected by flooding cries on June 8, 2014. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 18, 2016

Afghan officials said on Monday that flash floods in northern provinces of Afghanistan killed at least 38 people overnight.

Residential areas in northern Baghlan and Samangan, north-eastern Takhar and north-western Badghis Provinces were affected by the floods. The capital Kabul was hit by heavy rains with no major damages.

Heavy seasonal rains in Afghanistan often causes flash floods and landslides in its remote areas.

Takhar's natural disasters director, Abdul Razaq Zinda, said that 13 people, including women and children, were killed by flash floods in Klafgan and Bangi Districts.

Scores of houses, especially mud-brick structures were damaged, Zinda said.

According to Ahmad Khalid Safi, local spokesperson of Badghis Province, 19 of those killed in the floods were from Muqur District.

Nineteen of those killed by the floods were from Badghis Province, local spokesman Ahmad Khalid said. And in Samangan Province, spokesman Seddiq Azizi said flash floods killed six people, three women and three children and damaged about 20 houses.

