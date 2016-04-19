WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkish Army kills 32 DAESH terrorists near Bashiqa in Iraq
Turkish Army kills 32 DAESH terrorists in retaliation to attack on Turkish tank at Bashiqa military camp in Iraq
Turkish Army kills 32 DAESH terrorists near Bashiqa in Iraq
Iraqi Army and volunteer fighters seen training in Bashiqa region before an operation against DAESH terrorist group, on March 2, 2015. / AA
By Staff Reporter
April 19, 2016

Turkish Armed Forces announced that Turkish troops killed 32 DAESH terrorists on Tuesday in retaliation to an attempted attack by the terror group on a Turkish tank at a military camp in the northern Iraqi town of Bashiqa near Mosul.

According to military sources, the attack that targeted an M60 tank belonging to Turkish Army caused only material damage to the vehicle's periscope as no casualties were reported.

Turkey deployed a protection force unit of around 150 troops to Bashiqa in December 2015, citing heightened security risks near the town, where its troops are training the Iraqi militia to fight against DAESH terrorists.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us