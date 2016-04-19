Turkish Armed Forces announced that Turkish troops killed 32 DAESH terrorists on Tuesday in retaliation to an attempted attack by the terror group on a Turkish tank at a military camp in the northern Iraqi town of Bashiqa near Mosul.

According to military sources, the attack that targeted an M60 tank belonging to Turkish Army caused only material damage to the vehicle's periscope as no casualties were reported.

Turkey deployed a protection force unit of around 150 troops to Bashiqa in December 2015, citing heightened security risks near the town, where its troops are training the Iraqi militia to fight against DAESH terrorists.