WORLD
2 MIN READ
Around 200 Somalis may have drowned in Mediterranean Sea
Somalia's government says 200 of country's citizens may have died after boat crossing Mediterranean capsized
Around 200 Somalis may have drowned in Mediterranean Sea
Migrants call for help from a sinking dinghy off the coast of the Italian island of Lampedusa on Sunday. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 19, 2016

Somalia's government has said 200 or more Somalians may have drowned in the Mediterranean Sea after leaving the Egyptian coast to try to reach Europe.

"We have no fixed number but it is between 200 and 300 Somalis," Somali Information Minister Mohamed Abdi Hayir said.

Following that, Somalia's government said in a statement which offered condolences that nearly 200 people have died after their boat capsized after leaving Egypt.

"There is no clear number since they are not travelling legally," the minister said, adding that nearly 200 to 300 people from the around 460 refugees and migrants on board were Somalis "and most of them had died."

No precise time has been given for when the accident occurred.

Aproximately 40 people have been rescued so far, according to a UN refugee agency official who spoke to Swiss broadcaster SRF.

"We know there are 40 survivors and that as many as 460 people may have been on the boat who sailed from Egypt," the UNHCR's Beat Schuler told the broadcaster.

In an article on the Somali National News Agency (SONNA) website, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud on Monday "sent his heartfelt condolence on his behalf and on behalf of the citizens of Somalia to the families who lost their loved ones."

In his words he also called unity to Somalis not to undertake such a dangerous journey.

More than 1.2 million African, Arab and Asian migrants have swept into the European Union since the start of last year - most of them were from North Africa taking a risk to travel in choppy seas.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us