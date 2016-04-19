WORLD
2 MIN READ
Nigerian Army repels Boko Haram attack near Niger border
Nigerian Army reports it has repelled Boko Haram attack in Damasak town, near border with Niger
Nigerian Army repels Boko Haram attack near Niger border
Nigerian special forces prepare to fight Boko Haram in Diffa, March 26, 2015. The country's army has reportedly severed Boko Haram's access to arms suppliers, forcing the insurgents to resort to less sophisticated weaponry. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 19, 2016

The Nigerian Army repelled a Boko Haram attack on Monday near the border with Niger in the militant group's northeastern stronghold, the military has said.

The militant group, which swore allegiance to DAESH, has been carrying out deadly attacks in the region since 2009, killing thousands of people and causing more than 2.5 million to flee their homes.

The militants were pushed out by Nigerian troops as they were moving to the border town of Damasak where they wanted to set up a permanent base, a military souce said.

Despite taking the area back from Boko Haram last year, the army is still having trouble maintaining control there.

"The Nigerian troops have successfully repelled an attack by Boko Haram terrorists who attempted an incursion into (the) 113 Battalion," army spokesman Sani Usman said in a statement issued by PR Nigeria, an outlet which releases government statements.

"So far our troops had two officers and 22 soldiers wounded in action," he said.

No detailed information was given about the incident which took place in area which is largely uncovered by mobile phone networks.

Boko Haram took control an area nearly the size of Belgium in Nigeria at the begining of the last year, but the group was later pushed out by Nigerian troops along with regional forces that were re-activated last year by neighbouring Lake Chad countries.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us