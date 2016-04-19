TÜRKİYE
Turkey returns fire into Syria after rockets land in border town
Turkish military retaliates to rocket fire by shelling DAESH-controlled region of Syria after three rockets injure civilians
Tanks stationed at a Turkish Army position near the Oncupinar crossing gate close to the Turkish border town of Kilis fire towards the Syria border, on Feb 16, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 19, 2016

The Turkish military has returned fire into a DAESH-controlled region of Syria on Tuesday after three rockets landed in the Turkish border town of Kilis, injuring several civilians, a Turkish security official said.

Three rockets hit the southeastern town Kilis near the Syrian border, security sources said - the second straight day the town has come under fire.

Kilis, just across the border from a region of Syria controlled by the DAESH terrorist group, has come under repeated rocket fire in recent weeks and the Turkish military has responded by returning fire with artillery.

On Monday, four Syrian nationals including three children died and nine others were wounded after five rockets from across the border struck Kilis.

Just a week earlier, two people died in the town and at least eight others were wounded in other rocket attacks on April 11 and April 12.

