Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Turkey's operations against PKK terror group will continue until the country will be cleaned out of terrorism as talks did not work.

"We tried ‘democratic initiative', we tried ‘national unity' but they did not work. Finally we tried ‘resolution process' but they [PKK terrorists] abused our good wills," Erdogan said during a meeting with the local administrators in Ankara.

"Now, we continue with anti-terror operations. These operations will last until the terrorism ends in Turkey," he stated.

Turkey started its anti-terror operations across the country in last July, after PKK terror group resumed its 30-year armed campaign against the Turkish state, ending a two-and-a-half-year-long ceasefire.

Since the beginning of the campaign, more than 5,359 PKK terrorists have been killed across the country.

"We can not relief pain until we clean all our territories from these terrorists who kill innocent people," Erdogan said.

The president also touched upon the bill that was sent to the Turkish Parliament to remove lawmakers' immunity for prosecution, appreciating the recent statements from two opposition political parties that expressed support for the draft law.

The leaders of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) have announced that they would support the bill proposed by governing Justice and Development Party (AK Party).

The debate on immunities began when members of the HDP, the Predominantly pro-Kurdish Party, were accused of making statements in support of the PKK terror group.

The proposal would amend the constitution with a temporary clause to remove protection from prosecution for the 129 deputies in the Turkish Parliament.

The targeted lawmakers, who come from all four parliamentary parties, have had a total of 562 criminal proceedings lodged against them.