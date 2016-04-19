TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish police arrest 38 more in ‘parallel state' probe
Turkish police arrest 38 more ‘parallel state' suspects day after 100 others arrested in ongoing operations against Gulenists
Turkish police arrest 38 more in ‘parallel state' probe
Archive photo shows policemen taking ‘parallel state' suspects to the police headquarters in Turkey's Yozgat Province, April 17, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 19, 2016

Turkish police arrested 38 suspected Gulenists on Tuesday in simultaneous operations held in 28 provinces against the group which Turkey considers to be a terrorist organisation.

The operations are part of an investigation launched by the Istanbul Public Prosecutor's Office, which on Monday issued arrest warrants for 140 people.

According to police sources, six people were remanded in custody, while arrest warrants were issued for 58 more people Tuesday for reportedly "forming a terrorist organization," "being a member of a terrorist organisation" and "illegal wiretapping."

The move came after police arrested 100 people in Istanbul and nine other provinces across Turkey after the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office issued arrest warrants for 140 people as part of an investigation concerning around 40 million Turkish liras ($14 million) provided to the Gulenist organisation between 2004 and 2015.

The Gulenists are followers of Fethullah Gulen, a former imam from Turkey who lives in self-imposed exile in the United States.

Turkey's National Security Council considers the Gulenists a major threat as they are trying to set-up a so-called parallel state composed of a network of followers who have allegedly infiltrated the judiciary, police force, and other state agencies to control these institutions.

The investigation against the Gulenists was launched after the group was accused of trying to overthrow Turkey's elected government with a judicial coup in 2014.

Since then, investigations into the parallel state have seen hundreds of civil servants, including police and public prosecutors, arrested or reassigned.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us