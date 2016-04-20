WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ecuador hit by another earthquake
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck off coast of Ecuador, just days after major quake killed almost 500 people
Ecuador hit by another earthquake
Residents work at a collapsed home after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Pedernales, Ecuador, April 19, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 20, 2016

A 6.2 earthquake shook the coast of Ecuador on Wednesday, just days after a bigger quake battered the area and killed nearly 500 people in a blow to the country's already fragile economy.

The latest earthquake hit 70 km (44 miles) off the Pacific coast town Esmeraldas at a depth of 10 km, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said. That was not far from the epicentre of Saturday's 7.8 magnitude quake.

Witnesses in the zone said two strong tremors of about 30 seconds each were felt in the early hours in Cojimies, down the coast from the weekend earthquake. People woke up and rushed into the street.

No tsunami warning was issued. The quake was not felt in the highland capital of Quito, and there were no immediate reports of major damage.

Ecuador's Geophysical Institute said a 6.2 magnitude earthquake at 3.33 local time (0833 GMT) was followed by a series of aftershocks. The US Geological Survey (USGS) put the magnitude at 6.1.

Saturday's quake killed 480 people, left another 107 missing, and injured more than 4,600. About 1,500 buildings were destroyed, mudslides were triggered and roads torn up. Some 20,500 people were left sleeping in shelters.

Supervising rescue work in the disaster zone, President Rafael Correa said the weekend quake inflicted $2 billion to $3 billion of damage to the oil-dependent economy and could knock 2 to 3 percentage points off growth.

Lower crude revenues had already left Ecuador, a poor Andean nation of 16 million people, facing near-zero growth, cutting investment and seeking financing.

In isolated villages and towns, survivors struggled without water, power or transport, although aid was trickling in. Up and down Ecuador's Pacific coast, sports stadiums served as both morgues and aid-distribution centres.

Scores of foreign aid workers and experts have come to help. About 14,000 security force members are keeping order, but sporadic looting has been reported.

Rescuers were losing hope of finding more people alive, although relatives of the missing begged them to keep looking.

"There is still a small margin of time to find survivors," Correa said. "But I don't want to give excessive hope."

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us