WORLD
3 MIN READ
Putin claims Russian military role stopping Syria's division
Russian President Vladimir Putin claims Russia's military intervention in Syria has prevented disintegration of Syria
Putin claims Russian military role stopping Syria's division
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attend a meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, April 19, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 20, 2016

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed on Wednesday that the Kremlin's military effort in Syria has stopped the fragmentation of the country.

With the aid of Russian air strikes Syrian regime forces have saved at least 400 settlements, Putin said while neeting with foreign ambassadors in the Kremlin.

Russia started a military operation in support of Syrian autocrat Bashar al Assad on September 30, 2015. As part of the operation it has bombed opposition forces supported by Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United States.

President Vladimir Putin last month withdrew some of the Russian forces, but maintained an air base in Latakia and kept up air strikes.

More than 5801 people have been killed by Russian air strikes in Syria since Russia started a military operation in the country, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said on March 31.

The Britain-based observatory, which follows the war through a net of on the ground contacts, said that the documented death toll from the strikes includes civilians, oppositions, Nusra Front militants and DAESH terrorists. It said 1869 civilians were killed, including 446 children under the age of 18.

The SOHR also reported the Syrian regime has used barrel bombs on opposition-held areas but the regime denies dropping them even though the UN Commission of Inquiry and other commissions have widely reported the occurrence barrel bombings in Syria.

The war in Syria, which has so far killed more than 250,000 people, has created the world's biggest refugee crisis and allowed for the rise of terrorist groups such as DAESH.

Around 5 million Syrians have taken refuge in the neighbouring countries of Turkey, Lebanon, Iraq and Egypt, with Turkey hosting the largest number at 3 million.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us