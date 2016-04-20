Turkish Armed Forces announced on Wednesday that operations targeting PKK terrorists in Yuksekova District of Turkey's southern Hakkari Province came to an end.

Since March 13, when a curfew was announced in the district, Turkish security forces have killed around 200 PKK terrorists and defused 286 handmade bombs.

More than 200 barricades were removed and 135 holes dug by the group were also closed as part of the operations.

Turkey started its anti-terror operations across the country last July, after PKK resumed its 30-year armed campaign against the Turkish state, ending a two-and-a-half-year-long ceasefire.

Since then, more than 5,359 PKK terrorists have been killed across the country.