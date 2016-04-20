TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Anti-terror operations end in Turkey's Yuksekova District
Security sources say anti-terror operations targeting PKK terrorists end in Yuksekova District of Turkey's southern Hakkari Province
Anti-terror operations end in Turkey's Yuksekova District
Soldiers patrol at a street as Turkish Security Forces carry out a counter - terrorism operation against terrorist organization PKK in Yuksekova district of Turkey's Hakkari province on April 4, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 20, 2016

Turkish Armed Forces announced on Wednesday that operations targeting PKK terrorists in Yuksekova District of Turkey's southern Hakkari Province came to an end.

Since March 13, when a curfew was announced in the district, Turkish security forces have killed around 200 PKK terrorists and defused 286 handmade bombs.

More than 200 barricades were removed and 135 holes dug by the group were also closed as part of the operations.

Turkey started its anti-terror operations across the country last July, after PKK resumed its 30-year armed campaign against the Turkish state, ending a two-and-a-half-year-long ceasefire.

Since then, more than 5,359 PKK terrorists have been killed across the country.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us