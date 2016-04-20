POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Swiss snowboarding champion dies in avalanche
Swiss snowboarding champion dies in avalanche during film shoot
Swiss snowboarding champion dies in avalanche
The crack in the snow on the Portalet mountain where an avalanche killed Freeride World Champion snowboarder Estelle Balet is pictured in Oriseres, Switzerland, April 19, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 20, 2016

A 21-year-old Swiss snowboarding champion died in an avalanche on Tuesday after a slab of snow broke away during a film shoot in Switzerland and swept her down a narrow, rocky slope.

Estelle Balet, who won the Freeride World Tour in 2015 and 2016, died in the one km long avalanche above the Swiss village of Orsières despite efforts of emergency crews to save her, police in the canton of Valais said in a statement.

Last year, Balet became the youngest champion of the Freeride World Tour, in which skiers and snowboarders compete by riding down steep, often-rocky ungroomed slopes. Events are sometimes halted due to avalanches, including last February at a competition in Austria.

Police said Balet was the second person to ride down the slope on Tuesday during filming.

She had been freed from the avalanche by the time emergency crews arrived. "Despite immediate efforts to revive her, she died at the scene," police said. "An investigation has been started to determine the causes of the accident."

Balet, who is sponsored by the Swiss watchmaker Swatch , had been wearing a device meant to help locate people in avalanches, as well as a helmet and an airbag designed to increase the chances of surviving a snow slide.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us