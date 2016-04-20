WORLD
2 MIN READ
Criminal charges over Flint water to be announced
Michigan's attorney general to announce criminal charges connected to Flint's drinking water investigation into dangerous levels of lead
Criminal charges over Flint water to be announced
The top of a water tower at the Flint Water Plant is seen in Flint, Michigan, in this file photo taken January 13, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 20, 2016

Michigan's attorney general will announce criminal charges on Wednesday connected to his investigation into dangerous levels of lead in Flint's drinking water, local media reported on Tuesday.

The Detroit Free Press said that, along with others, a city official who signed a document saying the homes Flint used to test tap water under federal guidelines all had lead service lines, will be charged by Attorney General Bill Schuette. Investigators say the statement was false.

The newspaper cited three sources familiar with the investigation for its story.

Flint, a city of about 100,000 people, was under control of a state-appointed emergency manager in 2014 when it switched its source of water from Detroit's municipal system to the Flint River to save money.

The river water was more corrosive than the Detroit supply and caused more lead to leach from its aging pipes. Lead can be toxic and children are especially vulnerable.

The move has provoked a national controversy and prompted lawsuits by parents who say their children are showing dangerously high blood levels of lead.

The investigation is continuing and more charges are expected, sources told the newspaper. The charges will be brought against people connected with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and the city of Flint.

Schuette, a Republican who is widely expected to run for governor in 2018, opened an investigation in January.

Flint went back to Detroit water in October.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us