France may extend state of emergency by two months
French Prime Minister Manuel Valls plans to extend state of emergency by two months to ensure security at European Championship soccer tournament
A woman walks past a Euro 2016 sign in Lyon, France 25 Jan 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 20, 2016

France plans to extend its state of emergency by two months, initially declared after the deadly Nov. 13 attacks in Paris, to ensure security at the European Championship soccer tournament, Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Wednesday.

Valls will require parliament's approval for the extension.

The state of emergency expands police powers to carry out arrests and searches and allows authorities to forbid the movement of people and vehicles at specific times and places.

"Faced with an event this big... which must take place in conditions of security and which at the same time should be a celebration.... we have to ensure security," Valls told French radio.

The extended security measures will also cover the Tour de France.

"The state of emergency cannot be permanent but on the occasion of these big events... we have decided to prolong," the Prime Minister added.

The state of emergency was scheduled to end on May 26, while the month-long Euro 2016 soccer tournament hosted by France starts on June 10.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
