WORLD
1 MIN READ
Belgium charges Brussels bombing suspect over Paris attacks
Brussels suspect Osama Krayem reportedly charged over Paris attacks
Belgium charges Brussels bombing suspect over Paris attacks
Belgium special forces police secure access during a police operation to search an apartment complex in the Brussels district. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 20, 2016

A main suspect in the investigation into the Brussels bombings has also been charged with participation in the Paris attacks four months earlier, Belgian federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Osama Krayem, who was arrested in Brussels earlier this month, might have been present in different safehouses used by the attackers, such as a suspected bomb factory raided in December, prosecutors said.

"He has been charged with terrorist murder and participation in the activities of a terrorist group," prosecutors said in a statement.

The Brussels bombings claimed the lives of 32 victims in March, while 130 died in November's attacks in Paris.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us