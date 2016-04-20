HDP, a predominantly pro-Kurdish Party linked to the PKK terror organisation, said on Wednesday that the PKK wanted to return talks with Turkish government, but Ankara refused.

The statement by HDP co-leader Selahattin Demirtas came only a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey's ongoing operations against the PKK will continue until the last weapon is silenced because talks did not work.

"We tried ‘democratic initiative', we tried ‘national unity' but they did not work. Finally we tried ‘resolution process' but they [PKK terrorists] abused our good will," Erdogan said on Tuesday during a meeting with local administrators in Ankara.

"Now, we continue with anti-terror operations. These operations will last until the terrorism ends in Turkey," Erdogan stated.

The PKK, which was established in 1974 in Ankara, began launching terror attacks in 1984. Armed clashes and acts of violence have continued on and off for more than 30 years and claimed more than 40,000 lives.

In last July, its umbrella organisation, the KCK, unilaterally ended a two and half year-long ceasefire threatening the country with further attacks.

Since then, more than 400 people have died in terror attacks carried out by the PKK while Turkish security forces have killed at least 5,359 PKK terrorists across the country.

Erdogan previously announced that there are no issues to be negotiated, saying that the terrorists must either surrender and accept the ruling delivered by the judiciary about them or they will be neutralised in the place where they are trapped.

"There is no third way left in Turkey. We tried that repeatedly in the past," Erdogan said.