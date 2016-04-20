The Turkish Presidency has prepared a video clip featuring Syrian refugees to mark April 23, National Sovereignty and Children's day.

The clip, whose lyrics was written by Turgay Evren, and composed and performed by Muhammed Kahraman, was screened during Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan's, meeting with children from around the world.

During the event, to be held at the Presidential Complex, in Turkey's capital Ankara, the attendees called attention to the challenges that refugee children are facing.

According to the latest report, released by the United Nations Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), Turkey hosts nearly 3 million Syrian refugees including 1,490,033 children who were forced to flee their homes due to the civil war in the country.

The Save the Children charity foundation estimates that about 650,000 of them are children of school age and about 390,000 others are out of school.

Some Syrian children have been lucky enough to continue their education in Turkey. Some 80,000 children in AFAD-run refugee camps attend schools, while 310,000 students from Syria have enrolled in schools outside of camps.

The Turkish National Education Ministry says it aims to get at least 460,000 children enrolled in schools by the end of 2016.

The five-year-long civil war in Syria, which erupted after peaceful protests, has affected 7.5 million Syrian children, with a quarter of a million of them living in terror in besieged areas of the country where they have faced barrel bombs, air strikes and shelling.